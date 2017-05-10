RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Mad Empire


Top10-Anime-Males-Look-Best-Idols-2017-3

Rotten fujoshi have gathered together in one decomposing mass to vote for the shows whose males would look best as idols, not deviating from expectations even as they deviate from all norms of decency as one of the most coveted fujoshi anime secures the number one spot.

The ranking:


1. Free!

Top10-Anime-Males-Look-Best-Idols-2017-1

2. Bungou Stray Dogs

Top10-Anime-Males-Look-Best-Idols-2017-2

3. Code Geass

Top10-Anime-Males-Look-Best-Idols-2017-3

4. Gintama

Top10-Anime-Males-Look-Best-Idols-2017-4

5. Arslan Senki

Top10-Anime-Males-Look-Best-Idols-2017-5

5. Kuroko no Basket

Top10-Anime-Males-Look-Best-Idols-2017-6

5. Shingeki no Kyojin

Top10-Anime-Males-Look-Best-Idols-2017-7

8. Yuri on Ice

Top10-Anime-Males-Look-Best-Idols-2017-8

9. Gundam

Top10-Anime-Males-Look-Best-Idols-2017-9

9. Yu-Gi-Oh!

Top10-Anime-Males-Look-Best-Idols-2017-10



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 30 Best Selling Manga of 2015
    Kiznaiver Painfully Sexy
    Female Fortuner Figure Maddeningly Moe
    Madoka Matsuri Nendoroid
    Horo Gallery
    Tsukihi Araragi BDSM Ero-Cosplay by Komugi Platinum Sexy
    Blood Moon Akali Cosplay by Doremi Bloody Brilliant
    Miss Universe 2009 Sexy Cosplay Freakshow


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments