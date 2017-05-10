Rotten fujoshi have gathered together in one decomposing mass to vote for the shows whose males would look best as idols, not deviating from expectations even as they deviate from all norms of decency as one of the most coveted fujoshi anime secures the number one spot.

The ranking:



1. Free!

2. Bungou Stray Dogs

3. Code Geass

4. Gintama

5. Arslan Senki

5. Kuroko no Basket

5. Shingeki no Kyojin

8. Yuri on Ice

9. Gundam

9. Yu-Gi-Oh!