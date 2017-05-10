RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otakultura


Kimono Project “Kimonos For Every Country!”

ImagineOneworld-KimonoProject-CrowdFunding-1

ImagineOneworld-KimonoProject-CrowdFunding-2

World peace seeking organization Imagine Oneworld has announced a crowd funding campaign for its “Kimono Project“, which seeks to produce 196 different types of kimono, each representing a country of the world and sure to appeal to lovers of old-fashioned Japanese attire.

Though 55 kimono are currently completed, Imagine Oneworld has begun a crowd funding campaign requesting ¥120 million (~$1.1 million) so that they can produce the remaining 141 – tentative designs for some of the kimono:

ImagineOneworld-KimonoProject-CrowdFunding-3

Some of the completed kimono:

ImagineOneworld-KimonoProject-CrowdFunding-Palau-1

ImagineOneworld-KimonoProject-CrowdFunding-Palau-2

ImagineOneworld-KimonoProject-CrowdFunding-Peru-1

ImagineOneworld-KimonoProject-CrowdFunding-Peru-2

ImagineOneworld-KimonoProject-CrowdFunding-Canada-1

ImagineOneworld-KimonoProject-CrowdFunding-India-1

Iphone cases and tumblers are a few of the rewards that backers can look forward to acquiring:

ImagineOneworld-KimonoProject-CrowdFunding-Iphone-Cases

ImagineOneworld-KimonoProject-CrowdFunding-Tumblers

Those seeking to help the project can donate by way of its crowd funding page before July 15th; Imagine Oneworld are hoping to have all 196 kimono completed by 2020.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    00:51 10/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Saudi-Arabian Burkimono when?

    Reply to Rya


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Koima Guwai Boukyaku no Youko Ero-Anime
    Momoiro Taisen Pairon Alice Nendoroid
    Swimsuit Oppai Anime Legends
    Aldnoah Zero Heart Stimulating Action
    Mai Shiranui Shibari BDSM Ero-Cosplay
    Anime Japan 2014 Cosplay Quite Ravishing
    Tentacle Anime Legends
    Comiket 91 Cosplay Ablaze With Passion


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments