Kimono Project “Kimonos For Every Country!”

World peace seeking organization Imagine Oneworld has announced a crowd funding campaign for its “Kimono Project“, which seeks to produce 196 different types of kimono, each representing a country of the world and sure to appeal to lovers of old-fashioned Japanese attire.

Though 55 kimono are currently completed, Imagine Oneworld has begun a crowd funding campaign requesting ¥120 million (~$1.1 million) so that they can produce the remaining 141 – tentative designs for some of the kimono:

Some of the completed kimono:

Iphone cases and tumblers are a few of the rewards that backers can look forward to acquiring:

Those seeking to help the project can donate by way of its crowd funding page before July 15th; Imagine Oneworld are hoping to have all 196 kimono completed by 2020.