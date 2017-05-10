Delightful Kilmaria Ero-Figure Boasts Big Guns
Another luscious maiden designed by the revered Tony Taka has entered the world of figurines, this time with the ravishing Kilmaria of Shining Ark bound to captivate collectors with her big guns – and even allowing her breasts to be exposed when she comes into the possession of buyers this October.