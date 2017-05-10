RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Otakultura


Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical Cute & Catchy

DarkWitchMusicEpisodeRudymical-Announcement-Trailer-1

DarkWitchMusicEpisodeRudymical-Announcement-Trailer-2

DarkWitchMusicEpisodeRudymical-Announcement-Trailer-3

Nintendo have continued to spread their influence over the handheld gaming market with the upcoming release of “Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical”, a spin-off title based on Dark Witch 2’s rhythm mini-game that will likely please those who love cute anime visuals (and surely most of the easily amused casual demographic in addition).

The musical announcement trailer:

Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical will make its way onto the Nintendo Switch eShop on May 11th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Futabu Really Milking It Hard…
    Touhou Anime Announced
    To Love-Ru Darkness Escapes Ban: “Now Safe For All Ages”
    Yukie Nakama’s Erotic Development
    Goddess of 2ch: “The Half is Back!”
    Imprisoned Madoka Cosplay by Naasan
    Shimoigusa
    Watanabe You Seifuku Cosplay Completely Innocent


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments