Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical Cute & Catchy
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: May 10, 2017 17:18 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Keitai, Moe, Music, Music Games, Nintendo, Trailer
Nintendo have continued to spread their influence over the handheld gaming market with the upcoming release of “Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical”, a spin-off title based on Dark Witch 2’s rhythm mini-game that will likely please those who love cute anime visuals (and surely most of the easily amused casual demographic in addition).
The musical announcement trailer:
Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical will make its way onto the Nintendo Switch eShop on May 11th.