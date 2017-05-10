Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical Cute & Catchy

Nintendo have continued to spread their influence over the handheld gaming market with the upcoming release of “Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical”, a spin-off title based on Dark Witch 2’s rhythm mini-game that will likely please those who love cute anime visuals (and surely most of the easily amused casual demographic in addition).

The musical announcement trailer:

Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical will make its way onto the Nintendo Switch eShop on May 11th.