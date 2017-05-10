Adorable Eevee Anime “Buy Our Merchandise!”

A ridiculously cute Pokemon animation has featured the cute Eevee and its many evolutions, with the charming work unsurprisingly serving as an advertisement for the Pokemon Company’s new line of merchandise and demonstrating the company’s thirst for profits was far from slaked by the success of Pokemon Go.

The absurdly adorable animation:

Plush toys, bags, T-shirts and other such items will be available from the new merchandise line:

The goods will soon be available for purchase online and at stores throughout Japan.