Million Live Theater Days Rocks Out

Two new PVs featuring songs present in upcoming smartphone game IdolMaster Million Live Theater Days have emerged to appease the insatiable fans of the IdolMaster franchise, hopefully pleasing them with more beloved jpop action despite the franchise seemingly hopping between every platform in existence.

A PV for “Suteki na Kiseki”:

A PV for “Precious Grain”:

The game has already accumulated over 390,000 pre-registered users and will launch for smartphones sometime later this year.