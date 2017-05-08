Handwritten Love Letters “Now A Dime A Dozen”

Desperate otaku still seeking love (no matter how artificial) can sate their desires by way of these new “love letters” which can be purchased via gachapon, a prize that few have found odd considering the variety of strange novelties the machines dispense.

Some of the letters (with a few apparently seeming to be a bit on the yandere side) that buyers can treasure for eternity:

“I’m thinking of you every day. How many times do you think of me each day? Answer quickly!”