Aya Hirano Sings: “She’s Not Washed Up After All!”

A recent TV appearance by legendary Haruhi seiyuu Aya Hirano has instilled amazement amongst otaku as she performed a dazzling rendition of Evangelion’s “Cruel Angel Thesis”, certain to make even the more negative fans realize that the scandal seiyuu’s oral talents are still top tier.

Aya Hirano’s cover of Cruel Angel Thesis:

Many had suspected Hirano’s career to be long over due to the collapse of her sickly sweet seiyuu persona, as well as her obvious decrepitude, but thankfully it seems there is life in her yet…



    1 Comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:40 08/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I been waiting news about her! finally !
    I hope she gets more roles as voice actress

