Hululu × Grape-kun

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-15

The cute penguin obsessed with the standee of Hululu at Tobu Zoo (Grape-kun) from Kemono Friends has managed to generate absurd amounts of popularity online, as demonstrated by the plethora of illustrations being produced by both talented and amateur artists alike.

Hululu’s seiyuu, Chikuta Ikuko, even visited the zoo to see Grape-kun and showed concern for the poor thing due to the fact that the standees will be removed come June:

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-Seiyuu-1

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-Seiyuu-2

The numerous illustrations featuring Grape-kun and Hululu:

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-1

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-2

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-3

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-4

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-5

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-6

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-7

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-8

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-9

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-10

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-11

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-12

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-13

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-14

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-15

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-16

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-17

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-18

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-19

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-20

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-21

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-22

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-23

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-24

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-25

Hululu-Grapekun-Fan-Art-26



