Haruna Paizuri Ero-MMD Quite the Squeeze
- Categories: H, News
- Date: May 7, 2017 00:43 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Fetish, Image Gallery, Kantai Collection, MikuMikuDance, Oppai, Paizuri
The endless flotilla of kanmusu from Kantai Collection have continued to be used as objects in erotic animations, with the next irresistible girl being the voluptuous Haruna as she utilizes her breasts to provide a service that surely every male has fantasized about at least once (though the number in Japan at least who get to go beyond fantasy must be vanishingly small indeed).