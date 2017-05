One of Saekano’s many desirable schoolgirls has slipped into a classy kimono for this new Aniplex figurine, with the charming Utaha Kasumigaoka showing off an even more sophisticated side that may have deluded otaku wishing the goddess were real – the beloved Utaha can descend into the palms of buyers next February.

Utaha Kasumigaoka can be pre-ordered now.