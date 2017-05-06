Top 20 Spring 2017 Anime You Should be Watching
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: May 6, 2017 08:43 JST
- Tags: Ero-Manga Sensei, Natsume Yuujinchou, Rankings, Shingeki no Kyojin, Spring
The currently airing spring 2017 anime shows that watchers most recommend sees the continuation for one mysterious series become a top contender for best of season, an unsurprising result considering its gargantuan popularity.
1. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2
4. Boku no Hero Academia Season 2
6. Rokuaka
8. Re:Creators
9. Boruto
11. Kenka Banchou Otome: Girl Beats Boys
12. Sakura Quest
13. Uchouten Kazoku Season 2
14. Hinako Note
15. Fukumenkei Noise
16. Kyoukai no Rinne Season 3
17. Tsuki ga Kirei
18. Sagrada Reset
19. Warau Salesman New
20. Alice to Zouroku
In my case...0
it's supposed to be utaha?
shingeki no unchi? Really?? :D