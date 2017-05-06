RSSChannel

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-Keep-Watching-6

The currently airing spring 2017 anime shows that watchers most recommend sees the continuation for one mysterious series become a top contender for best of season, an unsurprising result considering its gargantuan popularity.

The ranking:


1. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-Keep-Watching-1

2. Natsume Yuujinchou Roku

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-Keep-Watching-2

3. Ero-Manga Sensei

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-Keep-Watching-3

4. Boku no Hero Academia Season 2

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-Keep-Watching-4

5. Star-Myu Season 2

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-Keep-Watching-5

6. Rokuaka

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-Keep-Watching-6

7. Saekano Season 2

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-Keep-Watching-7

8. Re:Creators

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-Keep-Watching-8

9. Boruto

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-Keep-Watching-9

10. Oushitsu Kyoushi Haine

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-You-Should-Keep-Watching-10

11. Kenka Banchou Otome: Girl Beats Boys

12. Sakura Quest

13. Uchouten Kazoku Season 2

14. Hinako Note

15. Fukumenkei Noise

16. Kyoukai no Rinne Season 3

17. Tsuki ga Kirei

18. Sagrada Reset

19. Warau Salesman New

20. Alice to Zouroku



