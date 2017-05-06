The currently airing spring 2017 anime shows that watchers most recommend sees the continuation for one mysterious series become a top contender for best of season, an unsurprising result considering its gargantuan popularity.

The ranking:



1. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

2. Natsume Yuujinchou Roku

3. Ero-Manga Sensei

4. Boku no Hero Academia Season 2

5. Star-Myu Season 2

6. Rokuaka

7. Saekano Season 2

8. Re:Creators

9. Boruto

10. Oushitsu Kyoushi Haine

11. Kenka Banchou Otome: Girl Beats Boys

12. Sakura Quest

13. Uchouten Kazoku Season 2

14. Hinako Note

15. Fukumenkei Noise

16. Kyoukai no Rinne Season 3

17. Tsuki ga Kirei

18. Sagrada Reset

19. Warau Salesman New

20. Alice to Zouroku