Queen’s Legacy Rife with Sexual Encounters

Eroge circle Scratch have tried their hand at the 2D side-scrolling ero-action genre with “Queen’s Legacy“, a title that revolves around collecting money and power-ups whilst defeating hordes of monsters, earning little credit in regards to originality but bound to be worth the time either way.

Main heroine Leona is guided by players on her journey to become queen, though the numerous sexy events around the city hub world may have players highly distracted from this important goal.

The fully-animated and voiced Queen’s Legacy can provide everything it has to offer now.