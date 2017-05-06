Minase Iori’s Birthday Highly Celebrated
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: May 6, 2017 07:05 JST
- Tags: Anniversaries, Artists, Idol, IdolM@ster, Illustration, Image Gallery, Otaku, Ronery
The one and only spoiled tsundere princess, Minase Iori, has had her fictional birthday celebrated by hordes of IdolMaster fans, with social media sites blowing up with a plethora of tasteful illustrations and photos of Iori-laden shrines that will surely have confused onlookers wishing they had something of equal importance to care about.
10 is the best one.