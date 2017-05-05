Utawarerumono: Mask Of Deception Full of Cute Girls

The impending western release of Utawarerumono: Mask Of Deception has prompted the unveiling of a new trailer that shows off the game’s Imperial Capital, with the title revolving around protagonist Haku suffering from amnesia and possibly serving as an effective means of introducing the franchise to newcomers.

The Imperial City and a bunch of the game’s lovely maidens courtesy of the new trailer:

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception can enthuse western visual novel fanatics when it arrives for PS4 and Vita on May 23rd.