The final results of NHK’s long in-development ranking seeking to determine the best anime of all time have finally emerged, two popular franchises however have consumed the majority of the ranking’s upper half, bound to disappoint those hoping for at least some amount of diversity…

The top 20 results; all 100 can be found at the ranking’s official website:



1. Tiger & Bunny

2. Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising-

3. Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica

4. Love Live! (First Season)

5. Love Live! (Second Season)

6. Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning

7. Code Geass

8. Card Captor Sakura

9. Love Live! The School Idol Movie

10. Osomatsu-san

11. Gintama

12. Joker Game

13. Ginga Eiyu Densetsu

14. Neon Genesis Evangelion

15. Code Geass (Second Season)

16. Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?

17. Mobile Suit Gundam

18. Digimon Adventure

19. Psycho-Pass

20. Sword Art Online