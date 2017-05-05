Top 100 Best Anime Ever, According to NHK
- Date: May 5, 2017 09:43 JST
The final results of NHK’s long in-development ranking seeking to determine the best anime of all time have finally emerged, two popular franchises however have consumed the majority of the ranking’s upper half, bound to disappoint those hoping for at least some amount of diversity…
The top 20 results; all 100 can be found at the ranking’s official website:
2. Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising-
4. Love Live! (First Season)
5. Love Live! (Second Season)
6. Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning
7. Code Geass
9. Love Live! The School Idol Movie
10. Osomatsu-san
11. Gintama
12. Joker Game
13. Ginga Eiyu Densetsu
14. Neon Genesis Evangelion
15. Code Geass (Second Season)
16. Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?
17. Mobile Suit Gundam
18. Digimon Adventure
19. Psycho-Pass
20. Sword Art Online
RLY?
I suppose a series about product placement would rank high, considering all they paid for product placement.
Also wish these lists didn't split a series by season in their ranking, Love Live is one series, ranking each season and the movie separately is so stupid
NHK, so disapoint
It is NHK. It is to be expected.