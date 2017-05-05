RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Ota7


Top100-Anime-NHK-Final-Results-2017-7

The final results of NHK’s long in-development ranking seeking to determine the best anime of all time have finally emerged, two popular franchises however have consumed the majority of the ranking’s upper half, bound to disappoint those hoping for at least some amount of diversity…

The top 20 results; all 100 can be found at the ranking’s official website:


1. Tiger & Bunny

Top100-Anime-NHK-Final-Results-2017-1

2. Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising-

Top100-Anime-NHK-Final-Results-2017-2

3. Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica

Top100-Anime-NHK-Final-Results-2017-3

4. Love Live! (First Season)

Top100-Anime-NHK-Final-Results-2017-4

5. Love Live! (Second Season)

Top100-Anime-NHK-Final-Results-2017-5

6. Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning

Top100-Anime-NHK-Final-Results-2017-6

7. Code Geass

Top100-Anime-NHK-Final-Results-2017-7

8. Card Captor Sakura

Top100-Anime-NHK-Final-Results-2017-8

9. Love Live! The School Idol Movie

Top100-Anime-NHK-Final-Results-2017-9

10. Osomatsu-san

Top100-Anime-NHK-Final-Results-2017-10

11. Gintama

12. Joker Game

13. Ginga Eiyu Densetsu

14. Neon Genesis Evangelion

15. Code Geass (Second Season)

16. Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?

17. Mobile Suit Gundam

18. Digimon Adventure

19. Psycho-Pass

20. Sword Art Online



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    3 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:18 05/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    RLY?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Pantsu Kudasai
    Comment by Pantsu Kudasai
    10:02 05/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I suppose a series about product placement would rank high, considering all they paid for product placement.

    Also wish these lists didn't split a series by season in their ranking, Love Live is one series, ranking each season and the movie separately is so stupid

    NHK, so disapoint

    Reply to Pantsu Kudasai
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:07 05/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It is NHK. It is to be expected.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Shingeki no Kyojin Chuugakkou Nets Live Action Segments
    Moe Beer “Like Normal Beer But Cuter!”
    Top 30 Best Same-Sex Anime Duos
    Hero & Daughter+ Arrives on Steam
    Comiket 91 Cosplay Purely Mesmerizing
    Anime Quality as Legendary as Ever
    Glamorous Sanka Rea Cosplay Full of Life
    The Desktops of 2ch


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments