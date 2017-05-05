Corpse Party 2 Remake Announced

Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient will soon be receiving a PC remake, obtaining new scenes and visuals (courtesy of the developer’s new engine) to hopefully accentuate its horrific atmosphere and bound to be perfect for those who can’t get enough of watching innocent children be senselessly mutilated.

The reboot, Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient Neues, will be free for fans who are in possession of the previous game and will also be episodic – an old trailer for Corpse Party 2:

The first episode of Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient Neues will haunt PCs this coming July.