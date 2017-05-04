RSSChannel

Top 10 Most Fitting Nekomimi Wearers

Top10-Most-Fitting-Nekomimi-Girls-2017-4

Moe-addled B-typers have voted on the ‘blobs they find most fittingly topped off with a pair of cat ears, with a now legendary JK guitarist seizing the top spot.

The ranking:


1. Nakano Azusa (K-ON!)

Top10-Most-Fitting-Nekomimi-Girls-2017-1

2. Haru Yoshioka (Neko no Ongaeshi)

Top10-Most-Fitting-Nekomimi-Girls-2017-2

3. Catherine (Gintama)

Top10-Most-Fitting-Nekomimi-Girls-2017-3

4. Gokou Ruri (Ore no Imouto)

Top10-Most-Fitting-Nekomimi-Girls-2017-4

5. Dejiko (Panyo Panyo Di Gi Charat)

Top10-Most-Fitting-Nekomimi-Girls-2017-5

6. Neferpitou (Hunter x Hunter)

Top10-Most-Fitting-Nekomimi-Girls-2017-6

7. Ichigo Momomiya (Tokyo Mew Mew)

Top10-Most-Fitting-Nekomimi-Girls-2017-7

7. Tama (Gugure! Kokkuri-san)

Top10-Most-Fitting-Nekomimi-Girls-2017-8

9. Nekonyaa (Girls Und Panzer)

Top10-Most-Fitting-Nekomimi-Girls-2017-9

10. Faris Nyan Nyan (Steins;Gate)

Top10-Most-Fitting-Nekomimi-Girls-2017-10



    Comment by Anonymous
    07:57 04/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    not been here in a while....
    DAFUQ with that shitty background on SC site ?

