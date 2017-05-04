Top 10 Most Fitting Nekomimi Wearers

Moe-addled B-typers have voted on the ‘blobs they find most fittingly topped off with a pair of cat ears, with a now legendary JK guitarist seizing the top spot.

The ranking:



1. Nakano Azusa (K-ON!)

2. Haru Yoshioka (Neko no Ongaeshi)

3. Catherine (Gintama)

4. Gokou Ruri (Ore no Imouto)

5. Dejiko (Panyo Panyo Di Gi Charat)

6. Neferpitou (Hunter x Hunter)

7. Ichigo Momomiya (Tokyo Mew Mew)

7. Tama (Gugure! Kokkuri-san)

9. Nekonyaa (Girls Und Panzer)

10. Faris Nyan Nyan (Steins;Gate)