The 2nd episode of the long-winded “Nuki Doki! Tenshi To Akuma No Sakusei Battle Revolution” has followed in the footsteps of the first by proving to be as equally uneventful, bound to infuriate many watchers as the series has done nothing but joke around whilst providing no sex scenes whatsoever.

Omake:

Those that (for some reason) want to purchase the 2nd episode of Nuki Doki! Tenshi To Akuma No Sakusei Battle Revolution can do so now.