Nintendo T-Shirt Contest Results Announced

The winners of Nintendo’s previously announced T-shirt design contest have been decided (with Miyamoto himself lending a hand), securing the “talented” designers a plethora of rewards and giving Nintendo fans some new video game shirts to purchase at Uniqlo some time in the future.

The top 3 winners and a word from their designers:

Other shirts that will soon be available at Uniqlo:

Some of the winning designs in video form:

The 25 official Nintendo shirts will be available for purchase online on May 19th.