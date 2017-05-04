RSSChannel

Nintendo T-Shirt Contest Results Announced

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-1

The winners of Nintendo’s previously announced T-shirt design contest have been decided (with Miyamoto himself lending a hand), securing the “talented” designers a plethora of rewards and giving Nintendo fans some new video game shirts to purchase at Uniqlo some time in the future.

The top 3 winners and a word from their designers:

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-Winners-1

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-Winners-2

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-Winners-3

Other shirts that will soon be available at Uniqlo:

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-1

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-2

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-3

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-5

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-4

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-6

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-7

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-8

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-9

Nintendo-Uniqlo-Shirt-Design-Contest-10

Some of the winning designs in video form:

The 25 official Nintendo shirts will be available for purchase online on May 19th.



