Iwaihime: Matsuri Port Truly Frightening

IwaihimeMatsuri-Port-Trailer-1

IwaihimeMatsuri-Port-Trailer-2

IwaihimeMatsuri-Port-Trailer-3

Unnerving horror title Iwaihime: Matsuri has gotten an atmospheric trailer for its upcoming PS4/Vita port, certainly doing an effective job in demonstrating the game’s focus on horror elements and bound to be a required purchase for those obsessed with cruel occurrences and twisted visuals.

The disturbing trailer:

Containing a new prologue following protagonist Suzumu Susuhara, spooky visual novel Iwaihime: Matsuri will launch for PS4 and Vita on July 20th.



