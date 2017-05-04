Iwaihime: Matsuri Port Truly Frightening
Date: May 4, 2017
Unnerving horror title Iwaihime: Matsuri has gotten an atmospheric trailer for its upcoming PS4/Vita port, certainly doing an effective job in demonstrating the game’s focus on horror elements and bound to be a required purchase for those obsessed with cruel occurrences and twisted visuals.
The disturbing trailer:
Containing a new prologue following protagonist Suzumu Susuhara, spooky visual novel Iwaihime: Matsuri will launch for PS4 and Vita on July 20th.