IdolMaster.KR Trailer “Thoroughly Disliked”

IdolMasterKR-Official-Trailer-1

IdolMasterKR-Official-Trailer-2

IdolMasterKR-Official-Trailer-3

The Korean live action series based around the beloved IdolMaster franchise, IdolMaster.KR, has unleashed an official trailer, informing the world of its premise and no doubt further building hatred in those who were against the project since its inception due to its live action blasphemy.

The official trailer, which comes with Japanese subtitles (and a colossal amount of dislikes):

The series debuted last week in South Korea and will have 24 episodes total; Amazon Prime Video is also streaming the series wherever the service is available and also boasts subtitles in various different languages.



