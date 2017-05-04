One dedicated electronics engineer is developing a program for Microsoft’s HoloLens that will allow users to interact with virtual diva Hatsune Miku via augmented reality, finally allowing otaku to live their dream of dating the 2D goddess.

A video of the program thus far; users can watch Miku react to their attempts to interact with her, such as by moving and touching her:

The faithful developer has been producing augmented reality projects based around Miku for several years (demonstrating either his appreciation for the technology or perhaps his desperation to make the fictional girl more “real”), with one even letting users kiss the world revered virtual diva: