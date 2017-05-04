Danganronpa All Washed Up

The 2017 edition of the Synchronized Swimming World Series has caused quite a bit of a surprise as one of the performances featured various songs from mystery visual novel Danganronpa; though some may be more surprised at how someone could sit through 7 hours of synchronized swimming to make this discovery…

The elegant performance (7 hours and 30 minutes into the video):

Western fans may regard the use of the anime’s awkward English opening song to have been its only flaw…