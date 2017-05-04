Code Vein “Dark Souls in an Anime Vein”
Bandai Namco’s newest franchise, Code Vein, has gotten its first bloodthirsty trailer, with the game revolving around a post-apocalyptic world and a group of vampire-like beings fighting against ghoulish beings known as the “Lost”, which some have immediately begun comparing to the revered Dark Souls series (except with more anime-centric character designs).
The English-subtitled trailer:
Vampire enthusiasts can look forward to the release of Code Vein sometime in 2018 for most “major consoles”.
Sucker for this type of art style so I'm pretty much sold already.
If the character design wasn't so overdone I'd be interested.