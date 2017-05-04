Code Vein “Dark Souls in an Anime Vein”

Bandai Namco’s newest franchise, Code Vein, has gotten its first bloodthirsty trailer, with the game revolving around a post-apocalyptic world and a group of vampire-like beings fighting against ghoulish beings known as the “Lost”, which some have immediately begun comparing to the revered Dark Souls series (except with more anime-centric character designs).

The English-subtitled trailer:

Vampire enthusiasts can look forward to the release of Code Vein sometime in 2018 for most “major consoles”.