Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni Bouncing Onto PC

Weaponized woman action game Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni will soon be bringing its skirt-flipping fighting action to PC, allowing those not in possession of a Vita the opportunity to play the immensely sexy title, though some may be more eager about the nude mods that will inevitably surface…

The PC announcement trailer:

The PC version of Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni will naturally feature high resolution support and the usual array of Steam achievements (and other such meaningless novelties), and the Vita’s numerous DLC releases will also be available on PC – Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni is currently available for the Vita in English now, a launch date for the PC release has unfortunately not been mentioned.