Sweet Young Bride Slated For the West

MangaGamer have announced that an English release for “Sweet Young Bride” will soon be available for western visual novel enthusiasts to enjoy, with the game revolving around a forced marriage between main protagonist Kouta and blushing bride Hazuki and bound to be a coveted situation by reclusive otaku unable to secure a wife of their own.

The visual novel tells of a government-sponsored marriage program accessible only to a chosen few which has become a normal part of human society, the lucky protagonist however gets the chance to enter into this program and obtains the charming Hazuki as his wife – naturally leading to some sexual activities and other romantic events.

Sweet Young Bride can be pre-ordered now for 10% off; the game will make its arrival on May 19th.