Sweet Young Bride Slated For the West
- Date: May 3, 2017 06:10 JST
MangaGamer have announced that an English release for “Sweet Young Bride” will soon be available for western visual novel enthusiasts to enjoy, with the game revolving around a forced marriage between main protagonist Kouta and blushing bride Hazuki and bound to be a coveted situation by reclusive otaku unable to secure a wife of their own.
The visual novel tells of a government-sponsored marriage program accessible only to a chosen few which has become a normal part of human society, the lucky protagonist however gets the chance to enter into this program and obtains the charming Hazuki as his wife – naturally leading to some sexual activities and other romantic events.
Sweet Young Bride can be pre-ordered now for 10% off; the game will make its arrival on May 19th.