A winning score has at last been selected for the ongoing Magical Mirai 2017 Song Contest, blessing Vocaloid musician Keisei with the opportunity to have his winning piece “Singularity” sung by Hatsune Miku at Magical Mirai 2017 along with being granted tickets to the event.

Keisei’s Singularity and all other winning pieces:

The winner was announced at a live panel during Niconico Chokaigi; Magical Mirai 2017 will debut in September.