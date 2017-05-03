A new website has revealed that a virtual reality game is coming to the beloved Higurashi series entitled “Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Utsutsu”, unveiling a virtual reality demo of sorts featuring a surplus of scrolling text in classic visual novel style and some occasional jump scares – likely suggesting that this upcoming title will possess these elements.

The game was announced during the (for different reasons equally foreboding) Super Pachinko and Pachislot Festival 2017; a video of the website’s virtual reality demo:

Unfortunately details are scarce, such as if the game will be an adaptation or an entirely original story; a launch date and possible release platforms have also gone unmentioned.