Pettanko Paipan Goddess “Has A Nice Butt too!”
- Categories: Galleries, H
- Date: May 2, 2017 03:43 JST
- Tags: Exhibitionism, Goddesses, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Paipan, Pantsu, Pettanko
The shapely bottom and flat chest of this fabulous 20-year-old goddess will likely enchant the hordes of horny internet denizens constantly on the lookout for more women to ogle, hopefully informing those who admire gargantuan breasts of the sexual appeal of smaller sizes as well.
Her butt is like her chest. It's there....but barely.
Well, I care about sluts.