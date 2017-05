The diabolical rapist revealed in the previous episode of Oni Chichi Refresh has been exposed, surprising few and leading to a slew of yuri scenes for a nice change of pace; those expecting more evil NTR action (of the man-on-girl variety at least) will be quite disappointed however.

Omake:

The relentless sexual escapades of Oni Chichi Refresh’s 4th episode can be dutifully observed by H-enthusiasts now.