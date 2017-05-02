Million Live Theater Days Full of Life & Music

RSSChannel

The next upcoming entry into the IdolMaster franchise, Idolmaster: Million Live Theater Days, has shown all the ways in which prospective producers can help raise their precious idols, though some are more concerned with whether or not the original girls will be making an appearance…

Producers can look forward to raising yet more idols once Idolmaster: Million Live Theater Days comes out for Adroid and iOS sometime in 2017; pre-registrations are available now as well.



