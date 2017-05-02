RSSChannel

McDonald’s Anime Continues – “Make A Career Here”

The previously released animated promotion for America’s lifeline, McDonald’s, has gotten a sequel, taking place one year after the first and attempting to convince watchers that a profitable career can be had by working at a minimum wage food services job – a sentiment not shared by anyone with half a brain.

The continuation, which has been accompanied by English subtitles:

Wendy’s ability to shitpost however may prove to be a much more effective method of garnering both customers and potential employees…



