Francois 10 Year Anniversary Animation Rises

Studio Ghibli animator Yoshiharu Sato (perhaps best known for helping make “My Neighbor Totoro”) has celebrated his 10 year anniversary of producing animations promoting bread company Francois, chronicling several moments throughout the series of CMs and sure to instill watchers with nostalgia.

The special animation (allowed to be over 30-seconds in duration due to being a web-exclusive), which recounts a variety of moments from previous CMs:

Another 30-second CM was also released, revealing that new CMs are already on the way: