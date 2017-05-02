Frame Arms Girl Ceaselessly Cute
Adorably tiny fighter girl anime Frame Arms Girl has provided another myriad of riveting combat scenes for viewers to admire, bound to convince them into buying up Frame Arms Girl model kits in droves, if not for the (currently) unrealistic desire to possess tiny sentient girls of their own.
Omake:
Virtualizing matter into form and fluid body, the Architect is truely a god. And how about that instant creation and amazon drone deliverly the moment battle is over!.