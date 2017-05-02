Buxom Ilfriede von Feulner Bunny Girl Figure

Muv-Luv Alternative has obtained another glorious bunny girl to accompany their release of Yui Takamura, with Ilfriede von Feulner‘s charming bunny girl figure sure to become as equally coveted by both fans of the series and oppai lovers in general – Ilfriede von Feulner can provide some bunny girl service this October.

Ilfriede von Feulner can be pre-ordered now.