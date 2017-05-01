Nier: Automata 2B Nude Mod Quite Transparent

Modders have not yet been satisfied with the luscious android maiden known as Yorha No.2 Type B, as a new nude mod for Nier: Automata has caused the girl’s outfit to become partially transparent to show off her fabulous woman parts – and looking certain to garner the developers additional purchases of the game as a result.

A look at 2B’s superbly exposed form:

The channel has yet to see any shortage of illustrations featuring the admirable android either:

The extravagant mod can be downloaded now via its official forum thread.