Yuri on Ice Movie Announced

Fujoshi still obsessed with skater boy anime Yuri on Ice now have something new to look forward to as a movie has at last been announced, an inevitable outcome considering the anime’s popularity and sure to generate no controversy unlike one certain “rip-off film”…

The conclusion of the evening session for the “Yuri on Stage” event served as the location for the announcement, unfortunately with no mention of its plot or premise but reassuring diehard fans that it will not be a mere compilation movie for the TV anime.

Further details will hopefully be unveiled sometime in the not so distant future.