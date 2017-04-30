Sin Nanatsu no Taizai Demonically Hot
The exceptionally erotic beach episode has already made its way to sexy demon anime Sin Nanatsu no Taizai, dressing its voluptuous women in a variety of skimpy bikinis and forcing them into all sorts of perverted situations that watchers will no doubt be thankful for.
Omake:
This is anime?
More like hentai.
It's hentai that lost it's "adults only" rating but got 10 times the budget.