Kemono Friends “Invading Real Zoos!”

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Event-7

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Penguin-2

The lovably fluffy animal girls of Kemono Friends have invaded Tobu Zoo in Saitama as part of a collaboration, with 26 standees of characters from the show being put up in exhibits (of the same animal type) throughout the zoo, certain to have otaku excited to see real life animals alongside their favorite 2D animal girls – should they become brave enough to venture into the crowds of commoners.

Images of the exhibits with their Kemono Friend standees:

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Event-1

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Event-2

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Event-3

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Event-5

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Event-6

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Event-7

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Event-8

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Event-9

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Event-10

Special goods such as badges are naturally on sale at the zoo as well, in addition to some cookies as part of a collaboration with Kumamoto City Zoo – with all proceeds going directly toward its aid, since the zoo was damaged in the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake:

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Event-Goods-1

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Event-Goods-2

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Event-Goods-3

A few of the animals at the zoo had some interesting reactions to the standees, such as this 20-year-old penguin, who would apparently spend every waking moment staring at the standee of Hululu:

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Penguin-1

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Penguin-2

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Penguin-3

Artists even sketched tributes to the inseparable pair:

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Penguin-4

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Penguin-5

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Penguin-6

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Penguin-7

TobuZoo-KemonoFriends-Penguin-8

The Kumamoto cookies will be available for purchase in the first week of May, Tobu Zoo’s collaborative event will run until June 25th.



    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:36 30/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Kemono Friends warms the heart. It's unstoppable.

    Reply to Anonymous


