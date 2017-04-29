RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Wolfheinrich


MapleStory’s Re:Zero Event Heads West

MapleStory-ReZero-Event-English-1

Re:Zero had previously arrived to 2D side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory a short while ago as part of a special event, providing players with a variety of unique items, costumes and quests that were likely appreciated by hardcore fans of the series – now the west finally has the opportunity to enjoy this collaboration.

A brief overview of the entire event:

MapleStory-ReZero-Event-English-2

MapleStory-ReZero-Event-English-3

MapleStory-ReZero-Event-English-4

More information can be discovered via the official site; the event will launch on May 11th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:43 29/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    WAKE THE FUCK UP BITCHES!!!!!!!!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:43 29/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    FUCK SEASON 2 BITCHES!!!!!!!!!

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Kinect’s Failings Demonstrated by Sexy Girls
    PS3 Slim Slower Than PS3?
    KyoAni Really Announces That Anime: “Free!”
    Yozora Mikazuki Red Bikini Figure
    Cute Hatsune Miku Cosplay
    The Sexy Thighs of 2ch
    Schoolgirl Thigh Mania
    Kobato Nekomimi Cosplay Adorably Innocent


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments