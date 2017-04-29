RSSChannel

Higurashi Meakashi Teeming with Answers

07th Expansion’s Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou Meakashi has at last made its way westward, bound to become coveted amongst hardcore visual novel enthusiasts but likely to be ignored by a majority of western barbarians due to the mindless shooting and gore that most visual novels lack.

The first of the franchise’s numerous “answer arcs”, Meakashi travels back in time when Satoshi was still present and follows the point of view of Shion, certain to have many anticipating a horribly grisly outcome (if the famed anime is anything to go by).

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou Meakashi can open more than just eyes now.



