RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Otaku Dan


Youjo Senki BD “Bring The Madness Home!”

YoujoSenki-BD1-9

YoujoSenki-BD1-52

YoujoSenki-BD1-68

Youjo Senki‘s first BD release has given otaku the opportunity to re-watch the show’s hellish warfare and drama time and time again, additionally coming bundled with the brief animated shorts that were being released online alongside the anime’s TV broadcasts.

YoujoSenki-BD1-1

YoujoSenki-BD1-2

YoujoSenki-BD1-3

YoujoSenki-BD1-4

YoujoSenki-BD1-5

YoujoSenki-BD1-6

YoujoSenki-BD1-7

YoujoSenki-BD1-8

YoujoSenki-BD1-9

YoujoSenki-BD1-10

YoujoSenki-BD1-11

YoujoSenki-BD1-12

YoujoSenki-BD1-13

YoujoSenki-BD1-14

YoujoSenki-BD1-15

YoujoSenki-BD1-16

YoujoSenki-BD1-17

YoujoSenki-BD1-18

YoujoSenki-BD1-19

YoujoSenki-BD1-20

YoujoSenki-BD1-21

YoujoSenki-BD1-22

YoujoSenki-BD1-23

YoujoSenki-BD1-24

YoujoSenki-BD1-25

YoujoSenki-BD1-26

YoujoSenki-BD1-27

YoujoSenki-BD1-28

YoujoSenki-BD1-29

YoujoSenki-BD1-30

YoujoSenki-BD1-31

YoujoSenki-BD1-32

YoujoSenki-BD1-33

YoujoSenki-BD1-34

YoujoSenki-BD1-35

YoujoSenki-BD1-36

YoujoSenki-BD1-37

YoujoSenki-BD1-38

YoujoSenki-BD1-39

YoujoSenki-BD1-40

YoujoSenki-BD1-41

YoujoSenki-BD1-42

YoujoSenki-BD1-43

YoujoSenki-BD1-44

YoujoSenki-BD1-45

YoujoSenki-BD1-46

YoujoSenki-BD1-47

YoujoSenki-BD1-48

YoujoSenki-BD1-49

YoujoSenki-BD1-50

YoujoSenki-BD1-51

YoujoSenki-BD1-52

YoujoSenki-BD1-53

YoujoSenki-BD1-54

YoujoSenki-BD1-55

YoujoSenki-BD1-56

YoujoSenki-BD1-57

YoujoSenki-BD1-58

YoujoSenki-BD1-59

YoujoSenki-BD1-60

YoujoSenki-BD1-61

YoujoSenki-BD1-62

YoujoSenki-BD1-63

YoujoSenki-BD1-64

YoujoSenki-BD1-65

YoujoSenki-BD1-66

YoujoSenki-BD1-67

YoujoSenki-BD1-68

YoujoSenki-BD1-69

YoujoSenki-BD1-70

Omake:

YoujoSenki-BD1-Omake-1

YoujoSenki-BD1-Omake-2

YoujoSenki-BD1-Omake-3

YoujoSenki-BD1-Omake-4

YoujoSenki-BD1-Omake-5

YoujoSenki-BD1-Omake-6

YoujoSenki-BD1-Omake-7

YoujoSenki-BD1-Omake-8

The endless warring of Youjo Senki can be witnessed with its first BD now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    King of Fighters XIV Trailer Enlists More Bruisers
    Death for Teacher Who Violated 21 Schoolgirls for 70¢ Each
    Yandere Megurine Luka
    Deadly Cute Ikaros Nendoroid
    Comiket 82 Day 2 Cosplay Cute as Ever
    Kuroneko Cosplay by Mikehouse Full of Life
    Danua & Narumeia Cosplays by Atsuki Beautifully Busty
    Kurumi Cosplay by Eryao “Even Has Shovel-kun!”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments