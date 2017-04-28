Youjo Senki BD “Bring The Madness Home!”
- Date: Apr 28, 2017 22:02 JST
Youjo Senki‘s first BD release has given otaku the opportunity to re-watch the show’s hellish warfare and drama time and time again, additionally coming bundled with the brief animated shorts that were being released online alongside the anime’s TV broadcasts.
Omake:
The endless warring of Youjo Senki can be witnessed with its first BD now.