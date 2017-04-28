RSSChannel

Wendy’s Twitter “Shitposting Like Trump”

The official Twitter account for American-fattening fast food service Wendy’s has been known to harmlessly cause trouble amongst other fast food Twitter accounts (or troll them mercilessly – opinions vary), with one particular encounter (or execution) inspiring artists to sketch illustrations en masse of the Wendy’s mascot as gloriously smug anime girl – a surefire method of attaining massive notoriety as the “shitlord-in-chief” of otherwise humdrum official Twitter accounts.

The Twitter exchange that started it all:

Wendys-VS-Hardees-1

Wendys-VS-Hardees-2

Wendys-VS-Hardees-3

The myriad of illustrations depicting the Wendy’s mascot in a smug anime girl mode:

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-1

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-2

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-3

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-4

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-5

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-6

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-7

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-8

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-9

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-10

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-11

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-12

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-13

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-14

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-15

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-16

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-17

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-18

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-19

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-20

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-21

Smug-Wendys-Mascot-Illustrations-22



