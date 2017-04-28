Wendy’s Twitter “Shitposting Like Trump”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 28, 2017 05:43 JST
- Tags: Artists, Food, Illustration, Image Gallery, Marketing, Twitter, USA
The official Twitter account for American-fattening fast food service Wendy’s has been known to harmlessly cause trouble amongst other fast food Twitter accounts (or troll them mercilessly – opinions vary), with one particular encounter (or execution) inspiring artists to sketch illustrations en masse of the Wendy’s mascot as gloriously smug anime girl – a surefire method of attaining massive notoriety as the “shitlord-in-chief” of otherwise humdrum official Twitter accounts.
The Twitter exchange that started it all:
The myriad of illustrations depicting the Wendy’s mascot in a smug anime girl mode: