Top 10 Light Novel Anime Needing Sequels

The light novel anime adaptations that most deserve a sequel haves served as the subject of this new ranking, bound to have otaku arguing over the results as one rather ancient classic has of course acquired first place.

The ranking:



1. Slayers

2. Hyouka

3. Baccano!

4. Re:Zero

5. Sword Art Online

6. Hataraku Maou-sama!

7. Kyoukai Senjou no Horizon

8. Jinrui wa Suitai Shimashita

9. To Aru Majutsu no Index

10. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya