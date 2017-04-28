Top 10 Light Novel Anime Needing Sequels
- Date: Apr 28, 2017 05:45 JST
- Tags: Adaptations, Baccano!, Hyouka, Light Novels, Rankings, Re:Zero, Slayers
The light novel anime adaptations that most deserve a sequel haves served as the subject of this new ranking, bound to have otaku arguing over the results as one rather ancient classic has of course acquired first place.
1. Slayers
2. Hyouka
3. Baccano!
4. Re:Zero
8. Jinrui wa Suitai Shimashita
10. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya