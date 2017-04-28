RSSChannel

Top 10 Light Novel Anime Needing Sequels

The light novel anime adaptations that most deserve a sequel haves served as the subject of this new ranking, bound to have otaku arguing over the results as one rather ancient classic has of course acquired first place.

The ranking:


1. Slayers

Top10-LightNovel-Adaptations-That-Need-Sequel-2017-1

2. Hyouka

Top10-LightNovel-Adaptations-That-Need-Sequel-2017-2

3. Baccano!

Top10-LightNovel-Adaptations-That-Need-Sequel-2017-3

4. Re:Zero

Top10-LightNovel-Adaptations-That-Need-Sequel-2017-4

5. Sword Art Online

Top10-LightNovel-Adaptations-That-Need-Sequel-2017-5

6. Hataraku Maou-sama!

Top10-LightNovel-Adaptations-That-Need-Sequel-2017-6

7. Kyoukai Senjou no Horizon

Top10-LightNovel-Adaptations-That-Need-Sequel-2017-7

8. Jinrui wa Suitai Shimashita

Top10-LightNovel-Adaptations-That-Need-Sequel-2017-8

9. To Aru Majutsu no Index

Top10-LightNovel-Adaptations-That-Need-Sequel-2017-9

10. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

Top10-LightNovel-Adaptations-That-Need-Sequel-2017-10



