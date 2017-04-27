RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Otakultura


Top 10 Characters of Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei

Top10-MahoukaKoukounoRettousei-Characters-2017-6

The official website for the upcoming Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei movie has recently unveiled the results of a character poll, bound to prove unsurprising to even fans of the franchise as the lead characters have easily secured the top spots.

The ranking, which was conducted between February 9th and February 22nd:


1. Tatsuya Shiba

Top10-MahoukaKoukounoRettousei-Characters-2017-1

2. Miyuki Shiba

Top10-MahoukaKoukounoRettousei-Characters-2017-2

3. Mayumi Saegusa

Top10-MahoukaKoukounoRettousei-Characters-2017-3

4. Shizuku Kitayama

Top10-MahoukaKoukounoRettousei-Characters-2017-4

5. Honoka Mitsui

Top10-MahoukaKoukounoRettousei-Characters-2017-5

6. Erika Chiba

Top10-MahoukaKoukounoRettousei-Characters-2017-6

7. Masaki Ichijo

Top10-MahoukaKoukounoRettousei-Characters-2017-7

8. Mari Watanabe

Top10-MahoukaKoukounoRettousei-Characters-2017-8

9. Mikihiko Yoshida

Top10-MahoukaKoukounoRettousei-Characters-2017-9

10. Kyoko Fujibayashi

Top10-MahoukaKoukounoRettousei-Characters-2017-10

The Gekijouban Mahouka Koukou no Rettosei: Hoshi o Yobu Shoujo film will debut on June 17th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Yuka Iguchi Indexed Heavily
    Retro Eroge
    The Disappearance of Suzumiya Haruhi Movie Dated
    Final Fantasy XV × Blue Reflection
    Eucliwood Hellscythe Cosplay
    Sexy New Craze: “Scarlett Johanssoning”
    Sexy Pose Idol Gallery
    Goddess of Twitter “LVL20@Not Shaving”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments