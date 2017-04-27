Top 10 Characters of Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 27, 2017 02:47 JST
- Tags: Koukou Rettousei, Movies, Rankings, Schoolgirls
The official website for the upcoming Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei movie has recently unveiled the results of a character poll, bound to prove unsurprising to even fans of the franchise as the lead characters have easily secured the top spots.
The ranking, which was conducted between February 9th and February 22nd:
2. Miyuki Shiba
6. Erika Chiba
The Gekijouban Mahouka Koukou no Rettosei: Hoshi o Yobu Shoujo film will debut on June 17th.