Top 10 Characters of Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei

The official website for the upcoming Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei movie has recently unveiled the results of a character poll, bound to prove unsurprising to even fans of the franchise as the lead characters have easily secured the top spots.

The ranking, which was conducted between February 9th and February 22nd:



1. Tatsuya Shiba

2. Miyuki Shiba

3. Mayumi Saegusa

4. Shizuku Kitayama

5. Honoka Mitsui

6. Erika Chiba

7. Masaki Ichijo

8. Mari Watanabe

9. Mikihiko Yoshida

10. Kyoko Fujibayashi

The Gekijouban Mahouka Koukou no Rettosei: Hoshi o Yobu Shoujo film will debut on June 17th.