Sonic Forces Unsurprisingly Nostalgic
Gameplay for Sonic Forces has once again made its way to the harsh critics of the internet, with this latest PV showcasing the return of the legendary “Green Hill Zone” that more caustic critics may claim to merely be an attempt to pull in buyers solely by reminding them how good the older games were…
The fast-paced PV:
Those interested in keeping the Sonic franchise alive can purchase Sonic Forces when it arrives on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC sometime during the 2017 holiday season.
Oh, come on...
I never liked Sonic. I thought the games were brutally overrated tests of memorization, not skill. Still, what the hell is wrong with those who criticise this game before even having played it? I mean, if they try to do something new, they get shit. If they try to go the direct nostalgia path and pretty much adapt the classic games to new tech, they get shit. MAKE UP YOUR MIND, Sonic fans...