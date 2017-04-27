Sonic Forces Unsurprisingly Nostalgic

Gameplay for Sonic Forces has once again made its way to the harsh critics of the internet, with this latest PV showcasing the return of the legendary “Green Hill Zone” that more caustic critics may claim to merely be an attempt to pull in buyers solely by reminding them how good the older games were…

The fast-paced PV:

Those interested in keeping the Sonic franchise alive can purchase Sonic Forces when it arrives on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC sometime during the 2017 holiday season.