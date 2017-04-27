Dancing Megumi Tokoro Figure Absolutely Jaw-Dropping
- Date: Apr 27, 2017 21:06 JST
- Tags: Idol, IdolM@ster, Navel, Oppai, Phat Company, PVC, Waki
IdolMaster: Million Live has attracted the attention of Phat Company, who have manufactured a phenomenally sexy figurine of the enchanting Megumi Tokoro wearing a skimpy dancer outfit – sure to garner tons of purchases when she debuts in December, despite most IdolMaster fans likely being unfamiliar with who she is considering how many spin-off games are now in existence…