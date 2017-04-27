RSSChannel

Dancing Megumi Tokoro Figure Absolutely Jaw-Dropping

Sexy-MegumiTokoro-Dancer-Figure-1

IdolMaster: Million Live has attracted the attention of Phat Company, who have manufactured a phenomenally sexy figurine of the enchanting Megumi Tokoro wearing a skimpy dancer outfit – sure to garner tons of purchases when she debuts in December, despite most IdolMaster fans likely being unfamiliar with who she is considering how many spin-off games are now in existence…

Sexy-MegumiTokoro-Dancer-Figure-1

Sexy-MegumiTokoro-Dancer-Figure-2

Sexy-MegumiTokoro-Dancer-Figure-3

Sexy-MegumiTokoro-Dancer-Figure-4

Sexy-MegumiTokoro-Dancer-Figure-5

Sexy-MegumiTokoro-Dancer-Figure-6

Megumi Tokoro can be pre-ordered now.



