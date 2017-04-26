Top 10 Anime Onsen Episodes
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 26, 2017 02:28 JST
- Tags: Binan Boueibu Love, Full Metal Panic!, Onsen, Rankings, Subarashii Sekai, Yuri on Ice
Both men and women have given their opinions regarding the anime that have had the best onsen episodes, with the results chosen by males likely to befuddle readers as significantly sexier anime episodes are arguably in existence…
The top 10, as chosen by males:
2. KonoSuba
3. Hyouka
4. Saekano
5. Gate: Jieitai ka no Chi nite Kaku Tatakaeri
6. Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?
8. Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei
9. Love Live!
10. No Game No Life
The top 10, as chosen by females:
1. Yuri on Ice
2. Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu LOVE!
3. Pretty Rhythm: Rainbow Live
6. Gintama
8. Hyouka
10. No Game No Life
I can certainly agree with a few shows on the list. FMP was memorable no doubt