Top 10 Anime Onsen Episodes

Both men and women have given their opinions regarding the anime that have had the best onsen episodes, with the results chosen by males likely to befuddle readers as significantly sexier anime episodes are arguably in existence…

The top 10, as chosen by males:



1. Full Metal Panic Fumoffu

2. KonoSuba

3. Hyouka

4. Saekano

5. Gate: Jieitai ka no Chi nite Kaku Tatakaeri

6. Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?

7. Hanasaku Iroha

8. Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei

9. Love Live!

10. No Game No Life

The top 10, as chosen by females:



1. Yuri on Ice

2. Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu LOVE!

3. Pretty Rhythm: Rainbow Live

4. Akagami no Shirayukihime

5. Full Metal Panic Fumoffu

6. Gintama

7. Watashi ga Motete Dousunda

8. Hyouka

9. Persona 4 the Animation

10. No Game No Life