Nippon Ichi Horror Game PV “Watch in 360 Degrees!”

Nippon Ichi Software has unleashed another spooky PV for their yet to be named horror title, utilizing live action to likely try and convey as unsettling of an atmosphere as possible while perhaps hinting at what the game may contain.

The PV (which can be watched in 360 degrees), which leads viewers to a spooky shrine during the dead of night:

A myriad of other PVs released for the game:

The secretiveness of the project has definitely made many curious, though others may likely care less due to the significant amount of horror titles already on the market…